Humana Healthy Horizons to Support Maternal Health of Black Moms in Kentucky via Programs, Grants

Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky, Humana’s (NYSE: HUM) Kentucky Medicaid Plan, is pleased to announce that three local community-based organizations will receive grants totaling $120,000 from Humana Inc. to improve maternal health outcomes for Black moms in Louisville. This support will help remove existing barriers and improve access to quality prenatal care in Kentucky for Black moms.

Humana’s support is in response to the state of Kentucky’s failing grade in the 2022 March of Dimes Report Card, which highlights the latest key indicators to describe and improve maternal and infant health. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Black women have a 2.9 times higher maternal mortality rate in the U.S. compared to white women. Transportation and access to care are two specific barriers for Louisville pregnant mothers.

"Through healthcare coverage, and funding innovative pilots like these, Humana is in a position to help eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare to achieve health equity,” said Sarah Moyer, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Humana Healthy Horizons Kentucky. "This includes providing resources through grants such as these as well as the breadth of resources for families within Humana Healthy Horizons in Kentucky, our Medicaid health plan.”

Grants supporting maternal health of Black women in the Louisville community include direct support of:

Melanated Healthcare ($70,000) – Maternal telehealth initiative will connect Humana members with health professionals who share the same racial or cultural background as well as provide patient support through supplemental virtual visits.

Granny’s Birth Initiative ($30,000) - Doula Dash maternal transportation initiative will provide rides for Humana members who otherwise would be unable to access obstetrical or pediatric medical care. Funding will also support training of doula drivers, who are also certified car seat technicians, sibling support and program marketing.

Healthy Babies Louisville ($20,000) - Doula co-operative will allow community doulas - shown to provide support to birthing persons for improved health - a place to access continuing education, new certifications and trainings, support for billing insurance companies and networking opportunities.

"There are so many challenges as an expecting mother,” said Brooklyn Johnson, new mom and Humana member. "To know that my insurance can help connect me with access and transportation, from individuals with a similar background, is a huge barrier lifted.”

Humana Healthy Horizons Kentucky, formerly Humana Kentucky Medicaid, helped facilitate the grant application process. Plan enrollees receive dental, hearing, medical, and vision coverage; behavioral health benefits; and extra benefits. Grants were specifically awarded from Humana’s health equity team.

"We are prioritizing areas where the evidence around health disparities is compelling and overwhelming- specifically in maternal and child health for populations insured through Medicaid,” said J. Nwando Olayiwola, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer and Senior Vice President for Humana. Because the causes of inequities for Black women and their babies are multi-factorial, the solutions must be innovative and holistic, leveraging digital, social, behavioral and clinical care and solutions while empowering a diverse and community-centered workforce. "Humana is committed to creating an equitable healthcare ecosystem within each of our communities so that every person has an opportunity to reach their full health potential.”

