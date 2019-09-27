Humana Honored as a 2019 Leading Disability Employer

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been named a 2019 NOD Leading Disability Employer, an award given by The National Organization on Disability (NOD) to honor companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.

Now in its fourth year, this annual recognition is designed to applaud those organizations that are leading the way in disability hiring and encourage additional companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring talent with disabilities. Those benefits include strong consumer preference for companies that employ individuals with disabilities and greater employee engagement across the workforce.

The winning organizations were announced at NOD’s Corporate Leadership Council Annual Forum, Shifting the Talent Paradigm: Inclusive Culture for a Modern Workforce.

"Humana is proud to receive this recognition, on behalf of all of our colleagues with disabilities and their allies,” said Maria Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer. "We have a culture that values all of our associates, and we believe in helping everyone realize their full potential. Inclusion drives innovation, and having a diverse group of employees helps us better understand, empathize with and serve our members.”

Humana’s ACCESS Network Resource Group advocates for the inclusiveness of those impacted by disabilities within Humana and among the members we serve. The goal is to equip people with the resources to succeed and live healthy, happy lives.

Humana associates and their leaders emphasize ability and not disability. By doing so, we’re breaking down myths in the workplace, the marketplace and the community. By challenging the status quo and removing barriers, we’re giving everyone the resources to succeed.

The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal is awarded based on data furnished by companies in response to the NOD Disability Employment Tracker, a free and confidential assessment that benchmarks companies’ disability inclusion programs in the following areas:

Climate & Culture

People Practices

Talent Sourcing

Workplace & Technology

Strategy & Metrics

While the Tracker is confidential, organizations may opt to be considered for the NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal. Responses are scored, taking into account both disability employment practices and performance. Scoring prioritizes practices that are associated with increased disability employment outcomes over time, and companies receive additional points based on the percentage of people with disabilities in their workforce.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

About NOD

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a private, non-profit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 80 percent of working-age Americans with disabilities who are not employed. To achieve this goal, NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its professional services, Corporate Leadership Council and Disability Employment Tracker can help your business, visit www.NOD.org.

