Humana Aktie

Humana für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856584 / ISIN: US4448591028

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29.04.2026 12:10:58

Humana Inc Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.18 billion, or $9.83 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $10.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $10.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.5% to $39.64 billion from $32.11 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.83 vs. $10.30 last year. -Revenue: $39.64 Bln vs. $32.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.00

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