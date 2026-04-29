Humana Aktie
WKN: 856584 / ISIN: US4448591028
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29.04.2026 12:10:58
Humana Inc Reports Decline In Q1 Profit
(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $1.18 billion, or $9.83 per share. This compares with $1.24 billion, or $10.30 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $10.31 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 23.5% to $39.64 billion from $32.11 billion last year.
Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.24 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.83 vs. $10.30 last year. -Revenue: $39.64 Bln vs. $32.11 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.00
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