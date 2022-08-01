For two years in a row, Humana ranked No. 1 among health insurers for customer experience (CX) quality in Forrester’s proprietary 2022 U.S. Customer Experience Benchmark survey. The ranking was based on responses from more than 96,000 U.S. survey respondents from 13 U.S. industries, including Airlines; Auto and Home Insurers; Auto Manufacturers (Luxury, Mass Market); Banks (Direct, Multichannel); Credit Card Issuers; Federal Government Agencies; Health Insurers; Hotels; Investment Firms; Retailers; Utilities.

In addition to being named the health insurance industry leader in customer satisfaction, Humana ranked highest in providing:

Clear communication, for the fourth consecutive year

Transparent premiums, copays and fees, for the fourth consecutive year

Customer service

"Our focus continues to be on building trust with our members in every interaction we have with them,” said Humana Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Bazante. "Forrester’s recognition of Humana’s efforts to go above and beyond for our members is a validation of our strategy to always put our members first.”

Forrester’s CX Index™ score measures how a company delivers customer experiences that create and sustain loyalty. Conducted for the seventh year in a row, Forrester's 2022 CX Index results are benchmarked on a survey of 96,211 US customers across 221 US brands and 13 US industries. Forrester’s proprietary Customer Experience Index methodology provides the data and insights needed to assess CX quality, understand how CX impacts loyalty intentions, and prioritize improvements that drive revenue. Even a minor improvement to a brand’s customer experience quality can add tens of millions of dollars of revenue by reducing customer churn and increasing share of wallet. Forrester’s Customer Experience CX Index rankings and results reports are accessible within the Forrester Decisions portfolio of research services. Clients of Forrester Decisions for Customer Experience and Forrester Decisions for B2C Marketing Executives have access to the CX Index Extended Data Benchmark to help prioritize improvements based on industrywide trends and impact on customer loyalty.

"This year’s CX Index results clearly indicate that brands need to continue to be customer obsessed — putting their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations — if they want to deliver exceptional CX,” said Michelle Yaiser, VP of CX Analytics at Forrester. "Brands that provide strong emotional quality in customer experiences see higher CX Index scores, foster greater brand loyalty, and enable stronger customer trust.”

*The proprietary survey results are based on consumers’ opinions of their experiences with the brands in the survey. Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any CX Index report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings included in such reports.

