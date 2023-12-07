Humana Sets Ambitious Science-Based Environmental Targets to Reduce Emissions by 54.6 Percent

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 54.6 percent by 2032 from a 2019 base year. In line with a 1.5°C trajectory, Humana’s near-term science-based emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

"As Humana transforms healthcare, we focus on strategies that put health first, which include protecting the health of the planet and the health of those who enjoy the communities and environments we serve,” said Bruce Broussard, Humana President and Chief Executive Officer. "We recognize an undeniable link between physical and emotional well-being and the health of the environment. We are pleased that SBTi has designated Humana as a Business Ambition for 1.5°C company and approved our science-based target.”

Among other strategies, Humana’s science-based target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions includes continued investment and improvements to achieve energy-efficient buildings, transitioning our fleet and procurement of renewable energy. Humana will also address the approved Scope 3 target by engaging, educating and partnering with suppliers to set their own science-based targets. Humana’s environmental and sustainability efforts are rooted in science and designed to make a positive impact on climate change, pollution and other environmental factors that impact health.

The latest climate science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) shows it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C, but that threshold is dangerously close to being exceeded. Humana’s science-based target and 1.5°C trajectory are designed to spur innovation and efficiency, boost investor confidence and align with national benchmarking.

To learn more about Humana's environmental, social and governance strategy efforts to invest in the health and sustainability of our environment, visit the Humana Impact Report.

About Science Based Targets

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets. To learn more, visit sciencebasedtargets.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

