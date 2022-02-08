Humana Specialty Pharmacy Expands Access to New Cancer Treatment Options

Humana Specialty Pharmacy has announced two significant additions to its comprehensive, personalized and targeted oncology therapies.

Patients can now receive the following drugs, delivered to their front doors in a fast and meaningful way, while Humana Specialty Pharmacy supports them along their journey:

TAGRISSO® (osimertinib), a drug that helps certain patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) manage their disease.

LENVIMA® (lenvatinib), a drug that helps patients with different forms of cancer, including certain types of thyroid, liver and kidney cancers.

Patients who receive TAGRISSO and LENVIMA from Humana Specialty Pharmacy also benefit from its Oncology Center of Excellence where Humana Specialty Pharmacy patient advocates and specialty pharmacists are available to provide invaluable treatment guidance, including help with managing daily symptoms, assistance on how and when to take medications, and any other questions they may have with respect to staying on their therapy.

"We are honored to be able to dispense these therapies and offer differentiated service and experience to patients through our Oncology Center of Excellence,” said Natalie Bedford, SVP, Humana Specialty Pharmacy. "At Humana Specialty Pharmacy, we are committed to providing a holistic and personal health care experience for all of the patients we serve, to drive overall better health outcomes.”

Humana Specialty Pharmacy, a part of Humana Pharmacy, manages therapies for chronic and complex illnesses while providing patients with both clinical and educational services customized to their individual needs and treatment goals.

More information about Humana Specialty Pharmacy can be found here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005470/en/