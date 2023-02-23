|
23.02.2023 13:22:38
Humana To Exit Employer Group Commercial Medical Products In The Next 2 Years
(RTTNews) - Health insurance company Humana Inc. (HUM) said on Thursday that it is exiting the Employer Group Commercial Medical Products business in a phased manner over the next 18 to 24 months.
"Following a strategic review, the company determined that the Employer Group Commercial Medical Products business was no longer positioned to sustainably meet the needs of commercial members over the long term or support the company's long-term strategic plans," the company said in a statement.
The business includes all fully insured, self-funded and federal staff health benefit medical plans, as well as associated wellness and rewards programs.
The company does not expect the decision to impact its earnings outlook for 2023 or any other health plan offerings.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Humana Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Humana Inc.
|478,10
|-0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street fällt -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.