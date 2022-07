Humana To Recruit About 300 Temporary Staff

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM), a health insurance firm, said on Wednesday that it is planning to recruit about 300 seasonal Medicare Enrollment Representatives nationwide to work-from-home.

The executives will respond to inquiries associated with the Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan 2023 with a responsibility to review and process member applications of the plan.

These executives will serve for half of a year or less through the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan open enrollment window, which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2022.