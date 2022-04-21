Humana To Sell 60% Stake In KAH Hospice And Personal Care Divisions

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc. (HUM), on Thursday, announced a definitive agreement with private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to divest a majority interest in the Hospice and Personal Care divisions of Humana's Kindred at Home subsidiary.

The company noted that these divisions include patient-centered services for Hospice, Palliative, Community and Personal Care. Humana had previously indicated its intent to divest a majority stake in these non-core businesses when it acquired the remaining interest in Kindred at Home in April 2021.

As per the deal, Humana will divest a 60% interest in KAH Hospice and receive cash proceeds of about $2.8 billion, reflecting an enterprise valuation of $3.4 billion and a multiple of about 12 times the divisions' current year forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA.

The transaction, which is subject to customary state and federal regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Upon closing of the transaction, the Hospice and Personal Care divisions will be restructured into a standalone operation, the company said.

Humana intends to use proceeds from the transaction for the repayment of debt and share repurchases. The company added that it does not anticipate a material impact to 2022 earnings from this pending transaction.