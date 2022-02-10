Humanigen's Antibody Lenzilumab Available Through Managed Access Program For Covid-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN), Thursday said its antibody, Lenzilumab is now available for certain hospitalized Covid-19 patients through its newly launched Managed Access Program or LenzMAP, being implemented by the British pharma company Clinigen Group Plc.

Lenzilumab is an investigational product and is not currently authorized or approved in any country. It is a first-in-class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).

Timothy Morris, CFO of Humanigen, commented: "While we continue to pursue our development program for Lenzilumab and seek to attain appropriate authorizations or approvals for its potential commercial use in the US, EU, and UK, LenzMAP will enable Humanigen to respond to requests from healthcare professionals for access to Lenzilumab to treat certain hospitalized patients where allowed by local regulations."

Clinigen will manage key elements of LenzMAP, including regulatory oversight, reimbursement, logistics, and access management.