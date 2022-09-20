Humanity Health and MedTech Color partner to expand career advancement for their member communities

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity Health, the premier career acceleration and talent sourcing platform for underrepresented leaders in healthcare and life sciences, is delighted to announce a pioneering partnership with MedTech Color. Through this partnership, MedTech Color, a community of leaders of color in the medical device industry, and Humanity Health will coordinate efforts to provide senior leaders in the industry with expert community, executive development and career accelerating opportunities.

Eligible MedTech Color members will have access to the full suite of offerings of the Humanity Talent Network (HTN), a private membership community of women and people of color in healthcare and life sciences. MedTech Color will also play a leadership role in the launch of HTN's Wearables/Device Collective. HTN Collectives are expert micro-communities of functional and industry subject matter experts that engage virtually and in-person for the purpose of thought leadership, career acceleration, peer-mentoring and collaboration.

"We are thrilled to be working with Humanity Health on this exciting partnership," says Kwame Ulmer, Executive Director of MedTech Color. "Our mission is to advance the representation of persons of color in the medical device industry and providing our members with access to HTN's innovative tools and resources is a great way to further that goal."

Humanity Health will also provide support to MedTech Color's 2023 Pitch Competition Accelerator focused on Professional Development for start-up founders. Finalists and winners from the Pitch Competition will receive access to HTN and a free partner subscription, enabling their companies to connect with HTN's diverse healthcare executives who are seeking board and leadership roles. These start-up founders will also have access to one-on-one personal coaching sessions with HTN Executive Career Strategists to help guide them through their leadership journey.

"We started Humanity Health in order to amplify, connect, endorse and support diverse executive leaders in healthcare and life sciences," says Ron Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO of Humanity Health. "This partnership with MedTech Color will allow us to reach a new network of talented leaders in the medical device space and equip them with the tools to take their careers to even greater heights."

About Humanity Health

Humanity Health is building the premier career acceleration and talent sourcing platform for underrepresented leaders in healthcare and life sciences. Through best-in-class technology and a personalized service approach, Humanity Health unlocks career accelerating opportunities and introductions for women and people of color. The company also helps our employer partners identify, engage and recruit top diverse healthcare talent and drive more inclusive placement outcomes. For more information, please visit humanityhealth.net .

About MedTech Color

MedTech Color is a 501(c)(3) organization aiming to advance the representation of persons of color in the medical device industry. We are a destination and resource for professional development, thought leadership, and strategies to increase the number of underrepresented executives who enter, stay, and contribute to the industry. For more information, please visit https://medtechcolor.org/ .

