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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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12.10.2026 03:30:00
Humanoid Robots Could Be a $5 Trillion Market. Here Are 3 Stocks Positioned to Win.
Last year, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) released a report detailing how humanoid robots could become a $5 trillion market by 2050. While it may seem unrealistic now, the rapid advances of artificial intelligence (AI) technology can gradually make humanoid robots mainstream in multiple industries. If that happens, these three stocks could be some of the top beneficiaries.
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) creates memory chips that robots will need for real-time AI inference and sensor processing. It also helps robots store information and process software updates.
You don't have to guess which robotics companies will gain the most market share in the humanoid robot industry with Micron. The chipmaker is already thriving amid the AI boom, with revenue up by 379% year over year in its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter. Micron is well aware of the opportunity and recently cited humanoid robots as a key driver of future memory chip demand.
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