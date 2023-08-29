|
29.08.2023 11:47:20
Humans now living on ecological credit, Global South pays the price
The planet has hit Earth Overshoot Day, meaning that humanity has already used more resources than it can regenerate this year. And the date is not equal around the world.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!