Humble Design: Detroit Charity Expands Mission amid COVID-19

DETROIT, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A locally born nonprofit isn't letting the COVID-19 crisis quarantine its desire to help those in need.

Humble Design®, founded in 2009, has been helping Metro Detroit families and veterans escape the cycle of homelessness for 11 years. But the charity's mission is shifting while precautionary measures limit normal operations.

Typically, Humble Design coordinates with local shelters to identify candidates emerging from homelessness, and then provides volunteer designers and furnishings donated by the community to turn their empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes.

Temporarily unable to proceed with furnishing individual homes, Humble Design's new mission is to assist the shelters directly by delivering much-needed warehouse goods at a time when these safe havens are overrun.

"We have begun distributing our blankets, sheets, books, toys, cleaning supplies, kitchen and bathroom items, as well as anything else the shelters can use from our warehouses," Humble Design founder Treger Strasberg said. "Our shelter partners need our help now to create more livable conditions for children and families fleeing unhealthy situations."

Visitors to humbledesign.org are greeted with the message: "If you are a partnering shelter or agency and you need items from our warehouse – please reach out. While our warehouses are closed for drop-offs, our hearts are open and we are WORKING. We will be working to provide additional resources to help our shelter partners who might be impacted during this challenging time."

How You Can Help

Humble Design knows compassionate Michiganders will want to support this initiative to benefit these shelter partners – while still sheltering in place themselves. The solution: a "Pajama Potluck" online auction with lots of fun and enticing items.

An auction site is already active for supporters to donate and buy gifts. The proceeds will go directly to Humble Design's expanded mission during the COVID-19 crisis.

Auction categories include: artwork, clothing and accessories, electronics, experiences, gift cards, professional services, sports memorabilia, travel, items under $20, and virtual meet-ups with celebrities. Gift donations and buyers are needed. Please click on the links below to participate:

DONATE an item

SHOP the auction

SHARE the news

Local Impact in Detroit

The Department of Health and Human Services Detroit set up an isolation shelter for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, but do not require hospitalization. They reached out to Humble Design for needed supplies. That call was answered.

A U-Haul® van filled with pillows, bedsheets, a TV, a microwave, a new coffeemaker and mugs, towels and washcloths, blanket throws, books, games and puzzles, and some comfortable chairs were delivered.

Mission expansion efforts are being made in all four markets Humble Design now serves, including Chicago, Seattle and San Diego. Humble Design is thankful for its supporters and sponsors, including U-Haul, which has served as its national sponsor since 2016.

About Humble Design

Humble Design is a nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization primarily serves single parents with children and veteran families. Humble Design has served nearly 1,450 families nationally through its chapters in Detroit, Chicago, Seattle and San Diego.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humble-design-detroit-charity-expands-mission-amid-covid-19-301035071.html

SOURCE Humble Design