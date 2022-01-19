Humble Juice Co. set to Introduce 7 Flavors from their Tobacco-Free Nicotine Disposable Line: Disposable Vapes at TPE22 International Expo

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Juice Co., a prominent e-liquid company, is pleased to announce its attendance at the upcoming Tobacco Plus Expo where they will highlight their highly anticipated product launch of tobacco-free nicotine disposable vapes. The three-day trade show will be held January 26-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Humble will be located at booth No. 7059.

The brand continues to be at the forefront of the vape industry with the launch of their disposable vapes. Humbles 3000+ series disposables will be launch in seven original Humble flavors in 5% tobacco-free nicotine and features a juice capacity of 7.0ml. The company has several products in the pipeline as well, as it continues to adapt to a rapidly evolving industry.

Humble recently received a rescission from the FDA of their Marketing Denial Order (MDO) in early November, putting their Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA) for their portfolio of tobacco derived e-liquids back into the review process.

"We are very excited to be back at Tobacco Plus Expo this year" said Daniel Clark, Humble Juice Co. CEO. "TPE is one of the largest tradeshows that Humble attends every year, and it is a great way to announce products to buyers both domestically and internationally. Our engagement with customers during the show sets the tone for the upcoming year."

Humble representatives will be at the booth to share key information on its core product offerings including Humble Hemp Wraps and its 3000+ series disposables. Humble is committed to producing flavor-filled and compliant e-liquid while paving the way for the Vape industry.

About Humble Juice Co.

Founded in 2015 by Daniel Clark, the Southern California-based company, was born from a single idea: Hardworking, honest people can make high-quality vape e-juice at an affordable price. That humble goal has resulted in the brand's demand both domestically and internationally, a robust e-commerce and retailer presence, and a thriving innovation pipeline.

Humble is committed to producing flavor-filled and complaint e-juice and is currently undergoing the Premarket Tobacco Product Application process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

To learn more about Humble, visit www.humblejuiceco.com.

To learn more about TPE, visit https://tobaccoplusexpo.com

