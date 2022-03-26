|
26.03.2022 00:38:00
Humble Swap Makes Defi Safe for Everyone, launches on March 28
BOSTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humble Swap (https://humble.sh) is on a mission to make the decentralized finance world safer and accessible to everyone. Humble Swap is a new, decentralized exchange that has passed stringent security assessments to ensure customer funds' safety.
In preparation for the launch, Reach Co-Founder and CEO Chris Swenor stated, "We engaged with Kudelski Security to perform an audit for the HumbleSwap Smart Contract. The assessment tested the code developed on the Reach Platform, focusing on the overall security and risks within the code environment."
Swenor continued, "The Kudelski Security findings during the audit triggered no changes, risks, overall security warnings, not even to a low-risk level, pointing out that Humble Swap contains no backdoor or vulnerability available to exploit. As a result, Humble received only one piece of feedback at the informational level."
Sandeep Kaur, Director of DeFi at Humble, stated, "This proves that Humble Swap is one of the securest decentralized exchanges in the crypto market, providing the highest degree of protection for the assets of customers and investors.
Humble Swap is secure because it uses the Reach blockchain programming language—the safest way to write blockchain apps.
Humble Swap launches on March 28th on the Algorand network.
For a copy of the full audit from Kudelski Security, click here.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/humble-swap-makes-defi-safe-for-everyone-launches-on-march-28-301511137.html
SOURCE Humble
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiter im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien schließen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zulegen. In den USA waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich tiefer.