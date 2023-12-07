|
07.12.2023 09:55:40
Hummingbird shores up balance sheet with $30m placement
HUMMINGBIRD Resources on Thursday took steps to shore up its balance sheet announcing terms of a $30m share placement with institutions led by CIG, a bank, which becomes its 45% shareholder.It also said it would hedge 15% of anticipated gold production in 2024. Shares in the company fell 11% in the first hour of trade.The London-listed gold miner said $25m of the proceeds from the share placement were to secure the balance sheet while it ramped-up production at Kouroussa, a newly commissioned gold mine in Guinea.A further $5m was to fund exploration and $2m was to optimise a 2022 definitive feasibility study of Dugbe, a gold project in Liberia.In an additional announcement, Hummingbird said it would flip up its 51% asset level control of Dugbe to a 51% stake in Pasofino Gold, its Toronto-listed joint venture partner which has been developing the project.Hummingbird CEO Dan Betts said the equity placement, “cornerstoned” by CIG, demonstrated “ongoing support” in his firm’s development plans. The shares will be placed at 11.26 pence per share, a 10% discount to Hummingbird’s last close in London. CIG subscribed for $25m while other investors will buy the balancing $5m.Hummingbird said shares would be offered on the same terms to the general market, details of which will be published in the coming days.Shares in Hummingbird have doubled in value in the last 12 months as the company recovered from an operationally disappointing 2022 in which missed production guidance at its 80,000 to 90,000 oz/year Yanfolila mine in Mali.Hummingbird’s production guidance for 2024 of 200,000 oz anticipates that its $120m Kouroussa is at full steam. The cost of the project, however, has put strain on Hummingbird’s balance sheet. Hummingbird arranged a $55m loan with Coris Bank in September and pledged to cut $122.8m in debt over three years starting with a $77m debt repayment by the end of next year.Details of Hummingbird’s hedge strategy were not disclosed but at 30,000 oz it will inevitably heap pressure on the successful ramp up of Kouroussa.Hummingbird said in its third quarter review it had encountered some challenges to production ramp up at Kouroussa including rain and skills development – both of which Betts said had been anticipated by his firm.The post Hummingbird shores up balance sheet with $30m placement appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
