|
20.03.2024 13:26:36
Hummingbird’s mining contractor hits back in Kouroussa dispute
THE mining contractor at the centre of a row with Hummingbird Resources said on Wednesday it had not been paid by the gold producer and had failed to provide a company deed of guarantee as per their contract.Abidjan-based Corica Mining Services, which has been in business for 22 years, said it suspended works at Hummingbird’s Kouroussa mine in Guinea after the non-payment of $27m. A deed of guarantee ensures parties honour their contractual obligations.“Each of these substantial breaches of the contract gives rise to a separate and express right for Corica to suspend work at Kouroussa,” said the company. It would resume works at Kouroussa if the deed and outstanding monies were paid within 28 days.“Corica assure that this measure remains conditional and reversible,” it said. “Corica has over two decades of history in contracting with major clients and is proud to have had zero litigation to this date.” Corica said on its website it was currently operating at mines in West Africa owned by Resolute Mining, Endeavour Mining, and Barrick Gold.The dispute has knocked 31% off Hummingbird’s share price today. It is currently hovering just above the October 2022 all-time low of 5.44 pence a share – a level that Hummingbird CEO Daniel Betts said in an interview with Miningmx was “priced for failure”.Mining began at Kouroussa on or about September 15, 2022. Corica gave notice it would suspend operations on March 17.Hummingbird announced its dispute with Corica on Tuesday saying the contractor had committed “a breach of its mining contract” amid contractual disputes. Hummingbird also said previously Corica had failed to meet mining contract volumes owing to delays in mining equipment mobilisation, commissioning and “overall operating performance”.Hummingbird had given Corica until Tuesday to resume mining at Kouroussa failing which it could resume mining itself or work with alternative mining contractors and equipment suppliers to reach full mining.The UK-listed gold producer also intended to hold discussions with its primary lender Coris Bank International regarding the potential implications of the suspension of work at Kouroussa situation on cash flows for the group.Hummingbird agreed a $55m loan with Coris Bank in September in which it pledged to cut $122.8m in debt over three years starting with a $77m debt repayment by the end of this year. But this turns on meeting production guidance of between 165,000 to 200,000 oz (downgraded from 200,000 oz in 2023) which in turn anticipates the $120m Kouroussa mine being at full steam of around 120,000 oz/year. The balance of Hummingbird’s production would be from the 75,000 to 80,000 oz/year Yanfolila gold mine in Mali.The post Hummingbird’s mining contractor hits back in Kouroussa dispute appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Zinspause der Fed: US-Börsen schließen fest -- ATX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt erstmals über 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel nur wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street legte am Mittwoch zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes standen zur Wochenmitte im Plus.