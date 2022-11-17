|
17.11.2022 17:11:00
Hundreds of Megahertz of Additional Mid-Band Spectrum with Exclusive Licenses, Full Power and Wide Channels Needed to Fuel 5G Innovation, Study Says
WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allocating hundreds of megahertz of additional mid-band spectrum for exclusive, licensed commercial use at full power in wide, contiguous spectrum channels is critical to achieving the full benefits of next-generation 5G networks and unlocking innovation, according to a new report from Rysavy Research, commissioned by CTIA.
"In order to unlock the innovations that will define the next decade such as wireless home broadband, industrial IoT, extended reality and the metaverse, it is essential that policymakers prioritize allocating hundreds of megahertz of additional mid-band spectrum with innovation-friendly rules," said Peter Rysavy, President, Rysavy Research. "Exclusive use licenses, full power levels and wide continuous channel sizes enable providers to build highly efficient, cost-effective 5G networks with the speed, latency and security these applications need to transform the way we live and work."
Mid-band delivers the balance of broad geographic coverage and high bandwidth essential to 5G services. The United States currently trails other leading countries who have made an average of 140% more mid-band spectrum available for their 5G networks. Closing this gap is critical to maintaining America's 5G leadership and meet growing demand. According to Rysavy Research, however, to unlock 5G's full potential and enable the industries and innovations of the future, this spectrum must be made available with innovation-friendly rules, including:
The report provides an in-depth analysis of how and why these spectrum characteristics are so important.
"5G networks are rolling out faster than any previous generation of wireless, and with 5G for home broadband bringing real competition to cable and becoming the country's fastest growing home broadband solution, its already having a big impact," said Meredith Attwell Baker, President and CEO, CTIA. "As policymakers develop a new National Spectrum Strategy, it's essential that we build on this early success, and fuel these networks with the exclusive-use, licensed commercial spectrum we need to drive innovation across our economy."
Building robust 5G networks is also essential to keep up with Americans' skyrocketing demands for mobile data. Mobile data consumption has increased by more than 100 times since 2010, and the Ericsson Mobility Report predicts that smartphone usage alone will increase to 52 GB/month in 2027 compared to 15 GB in 2021.
