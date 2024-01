Hundreds of thousands of EU citizens ‘wrongly fined for driving in London Ulez’

Exclusive: EU states accuse TfL of huge data breach over clean air zone penalties, with many given to compliant vehiclesEU motorist’s £11,000 run-in with London Ulez rulesHow Belgian MP turned sleuth to solve Ulez fine mysteryHundreds of thousands of EU citizens were wrongly fined for driving in London’s Ulez clean air zone, according to European governments, in what has been described as “possibly one of the largest data breaches in EU history”.The Guardian can reveal Transport for London (TfL) has been accused by five EU countries of illegally obtaining the names and addresses of their citizens in order to issue the fines, with more than 320,000 penalties, some totalling thousands of euros, sent out since 2021. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel