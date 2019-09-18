Hunt Companies Hosts Helping Hands Week

CRANE, Ind., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crane Family Housing once again participated in Hunt's Helping Hands Day by supporting the Washington Animal Control and Adoption Facility. This day of serving is an annual event sponsored by Hunt and includes hundreds of employees in over 40 Hunt Communities locations who volunteer their time and energy to support various local organizations throughout the country.



On Monday September 16, 2019 Crane Family Housing employees volunteered at the Washington Animal Control and Adoption Facility by offering assistance with cleaning dog and cat cages, exercising the animals, photographing the animals to help in the adoption process, updating their PetFinder website and assisting with small maintenance projects. The City of Washington Animal Control Adoption Facility opened in May 1993 to serve the residents of the City of Washington and Daviess County. The shelter houses stray and unwanted pets in a modern and up to date facility. Animals are available for adoptions to qualified applicants.

Hunt's Helping Hands Day is about using employees' time, energy and skills for an experience that helps to create a strong team spirit, while at the same time helping support critical community organizations. Employees unanimously agree – this is an immensely rewarding experience.



About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt's Military Communities division is a 50-year partnership created between the Department of Defense and Hunt through the Military Housing Privatization Act. As part of the partnership, Hunt owns approximately 52,000 units spread across more than 40 military installations on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations and is the largest privatized military housing developer in the nation.

About Hunt

Founded in 1947, Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt) is today a holding company that invests in business focused in the real estate and infrastructure markets. The activities of Hunt's affiliates and investees include investment management, mortgage banking, direct lending, loan servicing, asset management, property management, development, construction, consulting and advisory. For more information on Hunt, visit www.huntcompanies.com.

SOURCE Hunt Military Communities