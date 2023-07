Hunt is right to play it cool on pension fund reform | Nils Pratley

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Chancellor’s plan is workable and has a fair chance of generating capital for startups – but don’t expect miraclesJeremy Hunt is getting it in the neck in some quarters for being insufficiently radical in his plan to “unlock” capital from the UK’s £2.5tn pot of pension savings and encourage funds to do patriotic work in boosting UK startups and UK infrastructure schemes.In truth, we should give thanks for the low-octane nature of the chancellor’s “Mansion House reforms” as they relate to pensions. Anything resembling a command from the Treasury to “buy British” would have backfired. Incrementalism, in the form of a nudge to direct a few more million quid towards promising UK companies, was the only viable strategy. Continue reading...