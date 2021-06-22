Hunt Military Communities to Assume Asset and Property Management at Fort Sam Houston

EL PASO, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Military Communities (HMC), the military housing division of Hunt Companies Inc., is pleased to announce it has closed on an agreement with Lincoln Military Housing to transfer its interest in the partnership with the United States Army for Fort Sam Houston military housing responsibility to HMC.

HMC will assume a partnership interest with the Army on the ownership of the housing as well as asset and property management of the 925 homes within eight neighborhoods at Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston.

"We are all committed to a seamless transition for residents, employees, and all stakeholders," said John Ehle, President of Hunt Military Communities. "All of us at Hunt Military Communities look forward to extending our 5-star service commitment to the military families at Ft. Sam Houston."

The affectionately dubbed "Fort Sam" has a rich history that dates back more than 170 years. Named for General Sam Houston, a hero in the Texas Revolution of 1836, it houses some of the oldest historical structures on any Army installation.

About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the largest privatized military housing owner, offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 165,000 residents in approximately 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations across the USA. We do this through our core values: safety, kindness, efficiency, enthusiasm, and selflessness and our 5-Star Service commitment. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, HMC strives to ensure the integrity of our military communities and the families who live there. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com .

