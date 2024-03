Hunt says plan to scrap employee national insurance could ‘take more than a decade’

Chancellor’s unfunded proposal would be ‘work of many parliaments’ and depended on growth of economyJeremy Hunt has admitted his unfunded proposal to scrap employee national insurance could take more than a decade, after conceding it would require a sharp increase in economic growth to avoid making cuts to public services.With the government under growing pressure to explain how the plan could be afforded, the chancellor told MPs on the Commons Treasury committee: “It won’t happen in one parliament, but it’s a long-term ambition.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel