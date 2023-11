Hunt warned against cutting tax for wealthy while making stealth raid on 36m workers

Chancellor considers deep cuts to inheritance tax in autumn statement to improve Tory pollingWhat can Hunt do with his £13bn fiscal headroom?Jeremy Hunt has been warned against using next week’s autumn statement to announce pre-election tax cuts for the wealthy while overseeing a multibillion-pound stealth raid on the incomes of 36 million workers.With the Conservatives trailing in opinion polls, the chancellor is considering deep cuts to inheritance tax for his set-piece speech to the Commons on Wednesday after receiving upbeat figures for the public finances from official forecasters. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel