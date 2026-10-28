Hunting Cuts Annual EBITDA Outlook As Middle East Conflict Hurts Financial Performance

(RTTNews) - Hunting PLC (HTG.L), a precision engineering products and services provider, said on Wednesday that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and some slowing of activity across other markets have impacted its third-quarter financial performance.

The Group posted a year-to-date EBITDA of around $89 million, reflecting the results from the operating segments and product lines of the Group, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 12%.

Jim Johnson, CEO of Hunting, said: "Whilst the long-term fundamentals of our end-markets remain robust, which includes ongoing strong trading results within our Subsea-focused businesses, the protracted and deepening nature of the conflict in the Middle East has impacted our overall results in Q3 and into Q4, with a deterioration in the short-term trading outlook seen in recent weeks."

OCTG and other product line tender activity across the Middle East region remains challenged due to logistical issues and continued attacks on shipping and regional infrastructure. Rig activity in Saudi Arabia has also declined.

For fiscal 2026, the Group now expects EBITDA of $128 million to $133 million, compared with the earlier outlook of $138 million to $141 million. For fiscal 2025, Hunting had recorded EBITDA of $135.7 million.

For fiscal 2026, Hunting now projects capital expenditure of around $35 million to $45 million, comprising tangible and intangible expenditure.

The Group will release its next trading update on January 19, 2027.