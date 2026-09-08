Huntington Bancshares Appoints Brant Standridge As President

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) announced that it has appointed Brant Standridge as the President of the company and its subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank, effective immediately.

In his expanded role, Standridge will oversee all of Huntington's businesses that generate revenue and will report to Steve Steinour. Steinour plans to remain Chairman and CEO of Huntington Bancshares for several more years, focusing mainly on the company's strategy and execution.

Standridge has been President of Consumer & Business Banking at Huntington since joining the company in April 2022. He has overseen its consumer, private, and business banking operations, including branches, business banking, community development, consumer finance, insurance, regional banking, and wealth management. He has also been responsible for all corporate marketing activities.

Before joining Huntington, Standridge was Chief Retail Community Banking Officer at Truist. He took on the role in December 2019 after BB&T and SunTrust completed their merger.

Before that, he held several leadership positions at Truist and its predecessor companies for more than five years. He was responsible for businesses including retail banking, auto finance, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and commercial mortgage banking.

He also spent eight years as a regional president, serving in Baltimore, Atlanta, and Dallas.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.88 percent lower at $16.88.