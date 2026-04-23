Huntington Bancshares Aktie
WKN: 867622 / ISIN: US4461501045
|
23.04.2026 12:35:48
Huntington Bancshares Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $523 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $527 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $739 million or $0.37 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 34.0% to $2.592 billion from $1.935 billion last year.
Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $523 Mln. vs. $527 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.592 Bln vs. $1.935 Bln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!