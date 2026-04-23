Huntington Bancshares Aktie

Huntington Bancshares für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 867622 / ISIN: US4461501045

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23.04.2026 12:35:48

Huntington Bancshares Inc. Announces Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $523 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $527 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $739 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.0% to $2.592 billion from $1.935 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $523 Mln. vs. $527 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.592 Bln vs. $1.935 Bln last year.

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