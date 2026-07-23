Huntington Bancshares Aktie
WKN: 867622 / ISIN: US4461501045
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23.07.2026 12:36:12
Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q2 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced earnings for second quarter of $727 million
The company's bottom line came in at $727 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $843 million or $0.39 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 46.2% to $2.857 billion from $1.954 billion last year.
Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $727 Mln. vs. $536 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.857 Bln vs. $1.954 Bln last year.
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