Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced earnings for second quarter of $727 million

The company's bottom line came in at $727 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $843 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.2% to $2.857 billion from $1.954 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $727 Mln. vs. $536 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $2.857 Bln vs. $1.954 Bln last year.