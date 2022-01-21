21.01.2022 13:12:28

Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q4 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $377 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% to $1.65 billion from $1.24 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $377 Mln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Huntington Bancshares Inc.mehr Nachrichten