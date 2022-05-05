|
05.05.2022 15:15:00
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 4 PERCENT
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) announced that its prime rate is increasing from 3.5 percent to 4 percent, effective May 5, 2022.
The rate was last changed on March 17, 2022, when Huntington increased its prime rate from 3.25 percent to 3.5 percent.
About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $177 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-increases-its-prime-rate-to-4-percent-301540810.html
SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Huntington Bancshares Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.04.22
|Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
20.04.22
|Ausblick: Huntington Bancshares mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Huntington Bancshares stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.22
|Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
21.01.22
|Why Shares of Huntington Bancshares Are Falling Today (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Huntington Bancshares Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|12,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.