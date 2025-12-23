Huntington Bancshares Aktie

WKN: 867622 / ISIN: US4461501045

23.12.2025 06:29:39

Huntington Bancshares Receives OCC Approval For Cadence Bank Merger

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN, HBANP), on Tuesday announced that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has approved the proposed merger of Cadence Bank (CADE) with and into The Huntington National Bank, which will remain as the surviving bank.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The merger is expected to close on February 1, 2026.

On Monday, Huntington Bancshares had closed at $17.92, 0.23 cents higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.1 cent higher before ending the trade at $17.93.

On Monday, Cadence Bank closed trading 1.14% higher at $44.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

