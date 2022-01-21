21.01.2022 16:18:07

Huntington Bancshares Slips 10% As Quarterly Results Fall Shy Of Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) are falling more than 10% Friday morning following fourth quarter results, that failed to meet expectations.

Net income in the fourth quarter increased to $401 million or $0.26 per share from $316 million or $0.27 per share in the same quarter a year ago. However, it missed the average estimate of 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.32 per share.

Total revenue was $1.653 billion compared with $1.239 billion last year. The consensus estimate stood at $1.69 billion.

Net interest income was $1.132 billion in the fourth quarter compared with $825 million last year.

Noninterest income was $515 million compared with 409 million a year ago.

HBAN, currently at $14.93, has been trading in the range of $13.01- $17.79 in the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Huntington Bancshares Inc.mehr Nachrichten