Huntington Hospital Nationally Recognized with an 'A' for the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

PASADENA, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Hospital was awarded an 'A' in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital's achievements providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

"I'm incredibly proud to share this achievement with our community," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "Our amazing caregivers and employees have been providing tireless, excellent care to our patients not only during the COVID-19 pandemic, but throughout the year. This designation exemplifies our hard work and commitment to safety for every individual that walks through our doors."

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

"As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We hope this 'A' helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Huntington Hospital. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country's time of need."

Huntington Hospital was awarded an 'A' grade today, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see Huntington Hospital's full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

About Huntington Hospital

Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in two specialties by U.S. News and World Report. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

