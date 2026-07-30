Huntington Ingalls Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A1JE8X / ISIN: US4464131063
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30.07.2026 13:32:35
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2
(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $208 million, or $5.27 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $3.86 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to $3.418 billion from $3.082 billion last year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $208 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.27 vs. $3.86 last year. -Revenue: $3.418 Bln vs. $3.082 Bln last year.
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