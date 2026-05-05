Huntington Ingalls Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A1JE8X / ISIN: US4464131063
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05.05.2026 13:21:18
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q1 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for first quarter of $149 million
The company's bottom line came in at $149 million, or $3.79 per share. This compares with $149 million, or $3.79 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $3.099 billion from $2.734 billion last year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $149 Mln. vs. $149 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.79 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue: $3.099 Bln vs. $2.734 Bln last year.
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