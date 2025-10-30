Huntington Ingalls Industries Aktie
WKN DE: A1JE8X / ISIN: US4464131063
|
30.10.2025 13:02:38
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $145 million, or $3.68 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $3.19 billion from $2.74 billion last year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $145 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.68 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue: $3.19 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.
