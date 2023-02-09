Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $123 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $120 million, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $2.812 billion from $2.677 billion last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $123 Mln. vs. $120 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.07 vs. $2.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.29 -Revenue (Q4): $2.812 Bln vs. $2.677 Bln last year.