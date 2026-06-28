Lockheed Martin Aktie
WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094
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28.06.2026 15:30:01
Huntington Ingalls Industries vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Industrial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Defense spending remains a critical pillar of government budgets as global tensions evolve. Deciding whether to invest in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) or Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) depends on your preferred defense niche.Huntington Ingalls dominates military shipbuilding, while Lockheed Martin is a diversified aerospace giant. Both rely heavily on government contracts, making them defensive staples for many portfolios. This comparison explores which industrial heavyweight offers the better balance of growth and stability for your investment dollars.Huntington Ingalls Industries designs and builds many of the most complex ships in the world for the U.S. military. As the primary builder of aircraft carriers and submarines, the company is a cornerstone of the defense stock landscape. Approximately 81% of total revenue was generated from the U.S. Navy in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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