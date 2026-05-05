Huntington Ingalls Industries Aktie

Huntington Ingalls Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JE8X / ISIN: US4464131063

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05.05.2026 14:15:05

Huntington Ingalls Q1 Earnings Steady; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), on Tuesday reported maintained net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income remained at $149 million compared with the previous year.

Earnings per share were $3.79.

Operating income declined to $155 million from $161 million in the prior year.

Sales and service revenue increased to $3.10 billion from $2.73 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its FY26 outlook and expects shipbuilding revenue of $9.7 billion to $9.9 billion with an operating margin of 5.5% to 6.5%, Mission Technologies revenue of $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion with segment operating margin of about 5% and EBITDA margin of 8.4% to 8.6%.

In the pre-market trading, Huntington Ingalls is 3.42% lesser at $351.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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