17.10.2023 22:04:24

Huntington Ingalls Secures $244 Mln Contract

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) on Tuesday announced that it had secured a $244 million five-year contract by the Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center's (IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle.

The contract covers the implementation of Minotaur software products in maritime platforms of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard to support intelligence, surveillance, and analysis of warfighting needs.

Minotaur software products empower the warfighter by optimizing sensor performance and consolidating data from multiple sensors, including radar, C5ISR, and other sensors, into a unified operational picture and relaying that data to multiple platforms and units in the course of operations.

