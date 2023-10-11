Huntington Ingalls Secures $347 Mln U.S. Navy SUUV Contract

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) on Wednesday announced that it secured a $347 million contract for the development of unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUVs) for the U.S. Navy's Lionfish System program.

The Lionfish System, based on HII's REMUS 300, is a highly portable, two-person SUUV that features an open architecture design and versatile payload options.

Under this contract, HII will be responsible for building nine small SUUVs initially, with the potential to increase production to 200 vehicles over the next five years.

The contract, which is being managed by the Naval Sea Systems Command, will also cover the delivery, support, and engineering services of the Navy's next-generation SUUVs, along with afloat and auxiliary support equipment.

The company stated that these next-gen vehicles, which incorporate the latest advancements in autonomous and unmanned technology, will perform critical undersea missions for the Navy.