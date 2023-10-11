|
11.10.2023 20:18:34
Huntington Ingalls Secures $347 Mln U.S. Navy SUUV Contract
(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) on Wednesday announced that it secured a $347 million contract for the development of unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUVs) for the U.S. Navy's Lionfish System program.
The Lionfish System, based on HII's REMUS 300, is a highly portable, two-person SUUV that features an open architecture design and versatile payload options.
Under this contract, HII will be responsible for building nine small SUUVs initially, with the potential to increase production to 200 vehicles over the next five years.
The contract, which is being managed by the Naval Sea Systems Command, will also cover the delivery, support, and engineering services of the Navy's next-generation SUUVs, along with afloat and auxiliary support equipment.
The company stated that these next-gen vehicles, which incorporate the latest advancements in autonomous and unmanned technology, will perform critical undersea missions for the Navy.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|208,50
|0,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise fallen etwas höher als erwartet aus: Wall Street gibt zum Handelsende nach -- ATX und DAX schließen etwas leichter -- Anleger in Asien schlussendlich in Kauflaune
Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Handelstag hin. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Donnerstag nicht halten und schlossen knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag Gewinne.