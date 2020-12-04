Huntington University Launches Peruvian Canadian Institute

SUDBURY, ON, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Huntington University is celebrating the official launch of the Peruvian Canadian Institute. The institute, its vision and mandate, were made public this morning in a virtual ceremony which included invited guests from Canada and Peru as well as participation from the Ambassador of Canada to Peru and the Deputy Chief of Mission from the Embassy of Peru, along with Ambassadors representing Latin American countries, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, members of the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas (CPAM), and representatives from local government, mining groups, educational institutions, and more.

The Peruvian Canadian Institute, which will be housed at Huntington University in Greater Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, aims to support and foster enhanced relationships between both nations through activities such as a Fellowship program, scholarships, as well as events in both countries. The Peruvian Canadian Institute is spearheaded by Dr. Kevin McCormick, President and Vice-Chancellor of Huntington University and Founding President of the Peruvian Canadian Institute along with Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, Chair of the Canadian Section of ParlAmericas, and Founding Chair of the Peruvian Canadian Institute Advisory Council.

"The establishment of the Peruvian Canadian Institute is a significant step in the longstanding collaboration between our two countries. This relevant initiative put forward by Dr. Kevin McCormick of Huntington University and Mr. Marc Serré, M.P. will serve not only to the showcase Peruvian culture in Greater Sudbury and Canada, but also represents a platform to enhance partnerships on education, trade and technological innovation."

– His Excellency Roberto Rodriguez Arnillas, Ambassador of Peru to Canada

"None of the contemporary challenges we face – COVID-19, climate change, economic inequality and humanitarian crises – can be solved alone. They all require us to work and innovate together, and the Peruvian Canada Institute will be an important collaborative tool for advancing these vital joint efforts."

– Mr. Ralph Jansen, Ambassador of Canada to Peru

"Canada and Peru share a strong friendship with Peru rooted in our commitment to democracy, social inclusion, and trade. Canada welcomes the establishment of the Peruvian Canadian Institute, which will work to celebrate the rich contributions of the Peruvian people to Canada. We hope the work of this Institute strengthens our countries' cooperation and deepen the people-to-people ties between our two countries."

- François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"The establishment of the Peruvian Canadian Institute is truly historic as it is the first institute of its kind to develop highly collegial bridges between the countries of Canada and Peru. I especially want to thank M.P. Marc Serré for his leadership, with me, in the development and launch of the Peruvian Canadian Institute. As we move in to 2021, the 200th anniversary of Peruvian Independence, we will endeavour to highlight and celebrate remarkable individuals and groups in both countries, while building dynamic partnerships in a multitude of areas including education, the economy, politics, resource management, trade and culture."

- Dr. Kevin McCormick, Founding President of the Peruvian Canadian Institute, and President and Vice-Chancellor of Huntington University

"Dr. McCormick and I have been working together towards this goal for many years and are proud today to officially launch the Peruvian Canadian Institute. We are bringing together leaders from both countries, as well as several sectors including education and mining, to promote Peru and Canada and to foster enhanced relations between both countries. In the coming year, you can expect to see exciting things from the Peruvian Canadian Institute, including events and activities that will focus on celebrating and highlighting outstanding contributions in culture, education, diplomatic relations, business and mining, and more."

- Marc G. Serré, Founding Chair Peruvian Canadian Institute Advisory Council, Member of Parliament, Nickel Belt and Chair, Canadian Section of ParlAmericas

For more information about the Peruvian Canadian Institute, or to book an interview with Founding President Dr. Kevin McCormick and Marc G. Serré, Founding Chair of the Peruvian Canadian Institute Advisory Council, please contact Christine Catt at ccatt@huntingtonu.ca.

