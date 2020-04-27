Huntkey Introduces 65W Phone Charger

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has recently introduced its 65W cell phone charger to global markets. It is a multiple-port charger that features one USB-C port to deliver a fast charging speed, and two USB-A ports for the charging for traditional phones.

The Huntkey 65W Cell Phone Charger: https://en.huntkey.com/product/65w-usb-c/

The charger's output wattage is 65W in total, 47W out of which is for the USB-C port. It is in compliance with the PD3.0 charging protocol that supports fast charging by means of offering 5V3A, 9V3A, 15V3A, or 20V2.35A power outputs accordingly to different phones, that is, it will be quicker to get a USB-C powered phone fully charged that traditional chargers.

Apart from the USB-C port, two USB-A ports whose combined power is 18W are ready for traditional charging. Single USB-A port will output 5V2.4A power, but combined output can only reach to 5V3.6A. With both types of ports it will meet the different preferences of consumers.

The charger is accredited with VI energy efficiency, and certified with FCC and UL to ensure safety as well as warranted with 2 years. It is pocket size that measures 70mm long, 70mm wide and 28mm high, and paired with a 2m USB-C to C cable. For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

SPECIFICATIONS:

Type: Wall mount

Input: 100-240Vac, 1.6A, 50/60Hz

Output:

USB-C: 5V3A/9V3A/15V3A/20V2.35A

USB-A: 5V2.4A (Single Port)

USB-A: 5V3.6A (Dual Port)

Protocol: PD3.0

Efficiency Level: VI

Dimensions: 70*70*28mm

DC Cable: 2m

Warranty: 2 Years

FCC, UL Certified

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-introduces-65w-phone-charger-301047408.html

SOURCE Huntkey