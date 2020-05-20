Huntkey Introduces Its New Model of USB-C Charger

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently introduced its new model of USB-C charger that features a US plug and a USB-C port to support fast charging.

The Huntkey USB-C Charger:

https://en.huntkey.com/product/30w-usb-c-port/

The charger can deliver 5V3A, 9V3A, 12V2.5A or 15V2A power outputs to different charging devices and offers a maximum 30W power output intelligently and high energy efficiently as it is labeled with VI energy level. It is in compliance with PD2.0 charging protocol that supports a relatively fast charging speed. To ensure safety, it is accredited with CB, FCC and UL certificates, and warrantied wit 2 years.

It is compatible with USB-C powered cell phones, such as iPhone and Samsung. It is white with a tiny design, measuring 61mm long, 44mm wide and 28mm high. What's more, It is paired with a 100mm USB-C to C charging cable for easy use. For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Specifications:

Type: Wall mount

Input: 100-240Vac, 1.0A, 50/60Hz

Output: 5V3A/9V3A/15V2A

Protocol: PD2.0

Efficiency Level: VI

Dimensions: 61*44*28mm

DC Cable: 100mm

Warranty: 2 Years

CB, FCC, UL, VI Certified

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

https://en.huntkey.com/

