07.03.2020 04:30:00

Huntkey Introduces Its USB Wireless Charger

SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has announced the availability of its USB wireless charger, which is named SCA109, SUA109 and SGA109 respectively equipped with a US, UK and EU plug.

The Huntkey USB Wireless Charger:
The USB wireless charger has 2 USB ports sharing a combined 5V 2.4A power out, and 1 wireless charger delivering 10W power for Samsung cellphones while 7.5W power for iPhones. It is paired with a durable 6-foot(1.8m) AC cable and targeted at global markets that it is available at 3 types of plugs, including US, UK and EU standards.

It is considered as a USB power station or a wireless charger rather than a power strip since it has no AC outlets. It measures 106mm long, 105mm wide and 42mm high, which is the same size as the 3-in1 power strip released before. To ensure safety, it is designed to be over voltage, over current, over temperature and short circuit protected. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

