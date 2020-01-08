Huntkey Presents at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, today presented at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest electronics sourcing fair in Las Vegas.

From January 7 – 10, a large number of technology companies across the globe will gather together at Las Vegas Convention Center to demonstrate their latest technologies and innovations. As a consecutive exhibitor, Huntkey is also participating in CES 2020 with displaying a wide range of its latest products, such as flexible power strips, 3-in-1 power strips, cellphone holders.

Flexible Power Strips & 3-in-1 Power Strips

Huntkey is a well-known manufacturer of power strips. At the show, Huntkey released two models of flexible power strips and a 3-in-1 power strip. Both of the flexible power strips are designed with deformable power outlets that can be rotated 90 degrees to the left or right to accommodate small spaces. One is equipped with 3 US sockets and 2 USB ports, the other one is equipped with 4 US sockets and 2 USB ports.

The 3-in-1 power strip is integrated with 3 methods to charge, AC socket charging, USB charging and wireless charging. It is equipped with 2 US sockets and 2 USB ports on the side panels, and features a 10W wireless charger on the top to charge Qi-certified devices such as iPhones and Samsung smart phones.

Cellphone Holder

Huntkey releases a new category of its charging products - the cellphone holder. It features a black body outside and is integrated with a 10W wireless charger. It can not only free the drivers' hands when they are driving, but also charge the cellphone at the same time.

Apart from the above, Huntkey also displayed its LED lights, wireless chargers, USB charging stations, PC monitors, surge protectors and other product categories at the show.

LED Lights

Huntkey showcased two categories of LED lights at the show - LED desk lamp and hourglass night light. The LED desk lamps are integrated with touch-controllable sensors which is able to adjust the brightness seamlessly. They feature an LCD screen on the front side and two USB ports on the base. Huntkey also displayed its hourglass night lights. With 2 AAA batteries, they are RGB adjustable, which can deliver beautiful lighting options with different colors.

Wireless Chargers

Huntkey showcased its wireless chargers as well. They are black and round, with a maximum output of 10W. They are capable of charging Samsung smart phones like Galaxy S9+, S9, S8 with fast charging mode, and charging iPhones like XR, XS, 8 and 8 Plus with standard charging mode.

USB Charging Stations

The USB charging station is a major category for Huntkey. At the show, Huntkey showcased its cubic USB charging station - the SmartC, a portable and well-designed power hub equipped with 4 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C port. To support a wide range of devices charging, it can automatically output different currents according to the device requirements.

PC Monitors

Hunkey displayed 4 pieces of its monitors, including M2471WH, X2471C, X2771C and X3271CK.

The M2471WH is a 23.8-inch monitor equipped with a Full HD (1920*1080) screen. The X2471C supports 16.7M display colors, 72% color gamut (NTSC) and outstanding static contrast ratio of 3000:1. The X2772CK offers a superb high image quality capable of displaying 16.7 million colors. To ensure more vibrant images, it is designed with a response time of 8ms and a color gamut (NTSC) of 85%.

Surge Protectors & Power Strips

Huntkey exhibited 3 models of its cubic surge protectors, including SMC005, SMC007 and SMC407. In addition, other surge protectors featuring different AC sockets were also exhibited.

To learn more about Huntkey products, visit Huntkey booth #35159 in South Hall 4, LVCC throughout CES, from Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas.

About CES

CES is a world renowned trade show annually held in January at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. It is organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) to host presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

For more information about Huntkey, please visit http://www.huntkey.com/

Contact:

Business Affairs

Tel: +86-755-8960-6681

E-mail: market5@huntkey.net



Brand Resources

Tel: +86-755-8960-6545

E-mail: brands@huntkey.net



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-presents-at-ces-2020-300983267.html

SOURCE Huntkey