Huntkey Releases Its 30W USB-C Charger

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a global leading provider of power solutions, has recently released its 30W USB-C fast charger featuring a USB-C port to support fast charging for cellphones, tablets or notebooks.

The Huntkey 30W USB-C Charger

The charger is equipped with a EU plug and in compliance with PD3.0 and QC4.0 charging protocols which support fast charging speeds. Connected with different devices, it can offer 5V3A, 9V3A, 12V2.5A or 15V2A power outputs accordingly and automatically to achieve fast charging.

It is durable, portable and paired with a 100cm charging cable. To ensure high quality and safety standards, it is CCC, CE, CB, UL, FCC certified as well as qualified with VI energy efficiency level. What's more, it is designed with multiple protections to ensure safety.

Product Specifications Rated Power Input Output Charging Protocols Cable Safety Standards Efficiency Level Protections MTBF Dimensions(mm) 30W 100-240V/1.0A/50-60Hz 5V3A/9V3A/12V2.5A/15V2A BC1.2, QC2.0/3.0/4.0/4+, PD2.0/3.0(PPS) USB-C to C, 100cm(3.3Ft) CCC, CE, CB, UL, FCC VI OCP, OVP, SCP 50000 Hrs L82*W45*H28

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers. https://en.huntkey.com/

