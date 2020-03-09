Huntkey Releases Its New Monitor - N2296WH

SHENZHEN, China, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, announces the availability of its new monitor - the N2296WH, a 21.5-inch monitor featuring a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The Huntkey Monitor N2296WH: https://en.huntkey.com/product/n2296wh/

the N2296WH is equipped with a VA screen featuring an aspect ratio of 16:9. It has a static contrast ratio of 4000:1 and supports a 16.7-million color range. It is targeted at low-to-medium markets that will not require high configurations. It is not a high-end monitor, but it's enough for home and office use.

"We're marketing the N2296WH in several countries outside China, and the market feedback is good compared to other counterparts," said Ferris Liao, Marketing Director of Huntkey. "It works well when being used for working or studying, but for gaming? Not that good. If you're DIYing your desktop for working, then the cost-effective N2296WH is worthy of being considered."

For more product information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

Product Dimensions Model N2296WH Screen Size 21.5" Resolution 1920*1080 Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display Type VA Static Contrast Ratio 4000:1 Brightness 220cd/㎡ Color Support 16.7M Inputs VGA + HDMI Dimensions 507*190*377mm Net Weight 2.6kg Color Black

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Huawei, Haier, DELL, ZTE, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntkey-releases-its-new-monitor---n2296wh-301019453.html

SOURCE Huntkey