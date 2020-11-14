Huntkey to Present at Hong Kong Autumn Sourcing Week Digital Show

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, will be presenting at the Hong Kong Autumn Sourcing Week Digital Show (shorted for "the show" below) from November 16– 27, 2020.

Huntkey at the show:

Huntkey at the show:

The show is a one-top online sourcing platform for buyers and suppliers to continue explore more business opportunities across various industries. It's organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), a statutory body established in 1966 as the international marketing dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses.

The show is all digital to ensure public health and safety in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the show, Huntkey is planning to showcase its main categories of products that include air purifiers, power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, monitors, adapters and led lamps.

Recently Huntkey has released a portable desktop air purifier, and it will be also showcased at the show. The desktop air purifier is incorporated with photocatalyst decomposing systems that can efficiently remove airborne hazards such as particles, smokes, bacteria and viruses. It measures a radius of 108mm and height of 160mm, which is well-suited for small space purification especially on an office desk. For more information, please visit: https://en.huntkey.com/

About Hong Kong Trade Development Council

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 as the international marketing dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. The organisation has 50 offices around the world, including 13 on the Chinese mainland. With more than 50 years of experience, its mission is to explore opportunities for Hong Kong companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and connect them with business partners around the world.

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years.

